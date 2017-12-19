ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Tahoe Purps
Indica

Tahoe Hydro is up to their award-winning tricks again with their strain, Tahoe Purps. Created by combining Tahoe Hydro OG and the wise elderly indica, Grandaddy Purple, Tahoe Purps is sedative, body-melting strain that insulates the consumer inside a relaxing, carefree aura. This indica-dominant strain creates tight nuggets speckled with purple and trichomes. But unlike its older, grapey parentage, Tahoe Purps retains a strong citrus aroma reminiscent of OG genetics. These limonene terpenes are juxtaposed against earthy, floral undertones that also speak to the strain’s strong OG background.      

Reviews

5

Avatar for andresjsharks
Member since 2017
Solid indica, not quite middle of the road but not mind blowing. Just a solid above average indica with an interesting smell and taste.
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for NightmareRecords
Member since 2014
Pretty average for a indica. Most Tahoe phenotypes I've found to be fairly average/mild
feelings
CreativeHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Tahoe Hydro OG
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
