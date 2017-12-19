Tahoe Hydro is up to their award-winning tricks again with their strain, Tahoe Purps. Created by combining Tahoe Hydro OG and the wise elderly indica, Grandaddy Purple, Tahoe Purps is sedative, body-melting strain that insulates the consumer inside a relaxing, carefree aura. This indica-dominant strain creates tight nuggets speckled with purple and trichomes. But unlike its older, grapey parentage, Tahoe Purps retains a strong citrus aroma reminiscent of OG genetics. These limonene terpenes are juxtaposed against earthy, floral undertones that also speak to the strain’s strong OG background.