Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Tangie Burn OG

Tangie Burn OG

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
Uplifted
Relaxed
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1 reviews

Tangie Burn OG is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Tangie Burn OG. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Tangie Burn OG near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Tangie Burn OG effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 16 effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Cramps
100% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Muscle spasms
100% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress

Similar to Tangie Burn OG

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Tangie Burn OG reviews1

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight