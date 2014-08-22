ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The Black

The Black

The Black is a strong 90% indica bred by BC Bud Depot. This strain dates back to the late 1980's, originating in California and on Vancouver Island in Canada. As characteristic of many indicas, this strain is optimally used for pain relief and as a sleeping aid. The Black was named after its unique growering characteristics: frosty leaves turn from a dark purple to black during flowering, reaching maturity between 8 to 10 weeks.

323 reported effects from 55 people
Relaxed 87%
Sleepy 70%
Euphoric 41%
Happy 36%
Hungry 21%

78

Hawaiiangrower808
Member since 2015
THE BLACK AKA-Blaxout I don't care one anyone says my dad helped with this flower in the 1970s my father worked for the breeder dj short. before moving back home to Hawaii my dad took 1600 seeds with him 500 of them being the black. this flower IF grown out door is VERY STRONG, IF grown indoor this ...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
HurricaneDrew3
Member since 2013
It might be true what they say, "once you go black, you never go back" I had low expectations for this strain so I am surprised it is one of my new favorites. It's everything I look for in a strain. Pretty appearance, slightly fruity taste. Although they say it's an indica I never felt like sleeping...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryTalkative
emanuel80
Member since 2012
Nice----sleepy-- no pain. Meds
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Farmer559
Member since 2015
Bubba kush was always the best pain and sleep aid strain for me, until trying this. The Black blows bubba kush outta the water! Near impossible to find here in Cali, but if available Highly, Highly recommended!!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
MrSlayer
Member since 2010
The Black is an incredible indica not for the light-of-heart that dates back to the late 1980's in California and on Vancouver Island. This medication is guaranteed to sooth and produce, with crystal coated fan leaves that turn from dark purple to black during flowering. With an instantaneous high a...
Reported
feelings
CreativeSleepy
Lineage
The Black
First strain child
Black Velvet
child
Second strain child
Black Out
child

