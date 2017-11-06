ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The Loops reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Loops.

Reviews

5

Avatar for Red.onion
Member since 2018
Very good strain, my cousin had a lot of it, the buzz was ideal. Got stoned real bad, but that didn't kept me from being creative. Ate a whole loaf of bread. The only annoying part is the dry mouth but thats how it always is.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for SR09
Member since 2018
Amazing flavor and packs a punch. A very nice indica strain to relax or sleep. Just like the description big buds and its not much fluffy. Need to admit a great strain to try
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for cookiemonster302
Member since 2017
Tried the loops earlier this month. Tons of purple and lots of orange hairs on each bud. It has a wicked fruity smell and is very strong. 👍🏾👍🏾
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Thatdudemar
Member since 2017
The taste is better than sex on Hennessy 😎.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for BexTheComplex
Member since 2017
Now this right here was a true delight!!!! Just got lucky and bumped into the right people at the right time and I got to sink my teeth into this juicy num numz... Definatly a good choice for all you "Taste Chasers"... But right off the first hit you get an explosive candy-like, fruit infused, cerea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry