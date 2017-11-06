Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Loops.
Reviews
5
Red.onion
Member since 2018
Very good strain, my cousin had a lot of it, the buzz was ideal. Got stoned real bad, but that didn't kept me from being creative. Ate a whole loaf of bread. The only annoying part is the dry mouth but thats how it always is.
Now this right here was a true delight!!!! Just got lucky and bumped into the right people at the right time and I got to sink my teeth into this juicy num numz... Definatly a good choice for all you "Taste Chasers"... But right off the first hit you get an explosive candy-like, fruit infused, cerea...