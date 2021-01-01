Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. The Soap
  5. The Soap Reviews

The Soap reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Soap.

The Soap effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
7% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
7% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
7% of people report feeling aroused
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
7% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder

The Soap reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Cheese
7% of people taste the flavor cheese
Diesel
7% of people taste the flavor diesel
Pungent
7% of people taste the flavor pungent

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy The Soap near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...