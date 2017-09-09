The Void, also known as Purple Apollo 13, is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Apollo 13 and Querkle from Subcool's The Dank. It tastes similar to grape saltwater taffy and provides a soaring, motivational high.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.