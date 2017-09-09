ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

The Void

The Void

The Void, also known as Purple Apollo 13, is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Apollo 13 and Querkle from Subcool's The Dank. It tastes similar to grape saltwater taffy and provides a soaring, motivational high.

    Natashu212
    Member since 2013
    Without a doubt, a killer. Mine was grown hydroponically, not in dirt, so the experience is different, slightly. Its is a 60/40 hybrid favoring indica. Mixed with Querkle and Apollo 13 (correct me if I'm wrong, thx). The bud itself, has almost a 'caramel' hue to it, dusted white. (7/10) Smell...
    ArousedFocused
    DavidsBammer
    Member since 2015
    I had a gurls name tattooed on me but when I smoked this strain it motivated to get the VOID stamp over her name! Now that is sum good Ssshhhhhiiiiiiittttt n she it!
    CreativeFocusedHappy
    BurninateDabs
    Member since 2016
    Great motivational high. I have been procrastinating some adult stuff, and every day I don't get stuff done I get depressed. This sexy strain made me get everything on my list done and I had a blast doing it. High 5/5 Like I said super motivational, not so much energetic. Taste & smell 5/5 YUM YUM ...
    CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
    BlueMax
    Member since 2015
    Top notch strain for PTSD patients. Highly recommended. Almost instantaneous pleasurable lift. Smoke a whole bowl and you won't want to do anything but putter around the house and listen to music. Great nighttime weed. A few puffs right before winding down and I go right to sleep. Able to rela...
    EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
    CyrusAmir
    Member since 2013
    A pretty nice sativa with a great TGA sub-cool makes for a wonderful uplift in the beginning, a perfect choice if you are feeling sad or angry. Grew it outdoor, had a nice sweet smell with a hint of piney cheese. Hands down one of the best strains, if you are a TGA lover you should defiantly purchas...
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
    Apollo 13
    Querkle
    The Void

