As stated in description here, this strain indeed makes you relaxed and sleepy. I tend to get anxiety at night which turns into insomnia. I keep my vape pen under my pillow, take two hits, and I'm out like a light. Next day I wake up with no body pain or tiredness. I also suffer from fibromyalgia, so this strain is also great for pain relief. My brother described the taste as "cotton candy", which I'd say is pretty close. Sweet like candy :)