stock photo similar to Tiger's Blood
IndicaTHC 18%CBD 0%

Tiger's Blood

aka Tiger's Blood OG, Tiger Blood Kush, Tiger Blood

Tiger's Blood, also known as "Tiger's Blood OG," "Tiger Blood Kush" and "Tiger Blood," is a rare indica marijuana strain and phenotype of OG Kush. This strain produces sedating effects that hit you instantaneously and leave you locked to the sofa. Tiger's Blood will make you feel happy, floaty, relaxed, and lazy. This strain features spicy and earthy flavors with strong herbal undertones. Boasting a THC percentage of 18%, medical marijuana patients seek this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic disorders like insomnia, cramps, and pain. Tigers Blood was originally bred by Virgin Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Tiger's Blood

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Tiger's Blood strain effects

Reported by 61 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Aroused

Tiger's Blood strain helps with

  • Stress
    32% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Tiger's Blood products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Tiger's Blood near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Tiger's Blood strain reviews61

September 22, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Very nice thank you Crystal clear for another awesome product. 5 hits in. " Don't laugh I take smaller hits. To enjoy the flavor and get the best high without all the cough." Good body effect, Nice cerebral feeling alert not wasted relaxed and pain is melting away after long day at the shop. Hmmm feeling a lil heavy might have couch lock coming on. Lol any way all. Peace love Weed and seeds. Jesus loves you and so do I.
52 people found this helpful
August 13, 2021
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
As stated in description here, this strain indeed makes you relaxed and sleepy. I tend to get anxiety at night which turns into insomnia. I keep my vape pen under my pillow, take two hits, and I'm out like a light. Next day I wake up with no body pain or tiredness. I also suffer from fibromyalgia, so this strain is also great for pain relief. My brother described the taste as "cotton candy", which I'd say is pretty close. Sweet like candy :)
39 people found this helpful
June 30, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Vaped Tiger's Blood for 1st time tonight. Perfect conditions. Warm June night. Sun just went down. Sitting on the porch couch. Vaped the Tiger. Bro I am "In D Couch." Tiger's Blood was a great segue into my evening decompression. Peace ✌️
27 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Tiger's Blood strain genetics

Strain parent
Og
OG Kush
parent
Tiger's Blood
TiB
Tiger's Blood

Tiger's Blood grow information

Growers say Tiger's Blood flowers into chunky buds with bright orange trichomes that are sticky to the touch. This strain has an average flowering time of 70 days.