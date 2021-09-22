Tiger's Blood reviews
September 22, 2021
Very nice thank you Crystal clear for another awesome product. 5 hits in. " Don't laugh I take smaller hits. To enjoy the flavor and get the best high without all the cough." Good body effect, Nice cerebral feeling alert not wasted relaxed and pain is melting away after long day at the shop. Hmmm feeling a lil heavy might have couch lock coming on. Lol any way all. Peace love Weed and seeds. Jesus loves you and so do I.
August 13, 2021
As stated in description here, this strain indeed makes you relaxed and sleepy. I tend to get anxiety at night which turns into insomnia. I keep my vape pen under my pillow, take two hits, and I'm out like a light. Next day I wake up with no body pain or tiredness. I also suffer from fibromyalgia, so this strain is also great for pain relief. My brother described the taste as "cotton candy", which I'd say is pretty close. Sweet like candy :)
June 30, 2022
Vaped Tiger's Blood for 1st time tonight. Perfect conditions. Warm June night. Sun just went down. Sitting on the porch couch. Vaped the Tiger. Bro I am "In D Couch." Tiger's Blood was a great segue into my evening decompression. Peace ✌️
September 1, 2022
Wow. Just wow. I had never heard of Tiger's Blood, much less tried it, when it showed up on my dispo's menu. I didn't have high expectations, especially for a strain that's so indica-forward. (For reference, I tend to prefer hybrids for a nice balanced high.) However, Tiger's Blood blew me away in just about every way it could. The flavor is amazing, probably the best-tasting strain I've ever encountered. At the front, the flavor is tropical with an herbal undertone. Some notes of berry are barely detected before you taste sweet violet. It's definitely on the sweet side, but I wouldn't say it's overly sweet. (It's not nearly as mouth-puckeringly sweet as Peaches N' Cream.) In terms of the effects, this was a very "heady" high for me. It was kind of like a fleece bomb went off in my brain and I found myself in probably the best mood I've been in for a long time. The high is intense but it doesn't make me so stoned that I can't get some work done or cook dinner for my family if I need to. Overall, I couldn't be happier with Tiger's Blood. It's definitely a top-five strain for me, potentially even top three (but I'll need a bit more time with it to know for sure).
January 20, 2023
Amazing bud. Just tried it last night. Haven’t slept that great in weeks. No nightmares and I struggle with severe vivid night terrors and panic attacks this strain was a real game changer.
October 2, 2023
I misjudged Tiger's Blood from my other experiences with some strains that claim to make you sleepy, a couple that, instead, made me manic. I got it for the arousing, relaxing effect, and it definitely delivers both. All my worries go away, the instrusive thoughts with my ADHD decrease, and, shockingly enough, can sedate me during a (hypo)manic episode. That's right, because Tiger's Blood is so calming that it will glue you to your nearby seat or bed. I'd compare this feeling to a natural, safer version of a benzodiazepine.
December 13, 2023
So, I looked specifically for this strain for the arousal effect. It definitely did just that. Every sensation was absolutely fantastic. The feeling of being compressed to whatever you should be existing on top of. Your body feels heavy, and every nerve is tingling. Like every sensation is plunged into hole drilling into your bones. I quite recommend this strain. 👌
May 11, 2024
The strain is very effective and puts you in the couch nicely. The taste is of a cotton candy nature. Only downside is the content of the cartridge is a much thinner mixture making it last much less time(hurts the budget),like it burns more when you puff . On the other hand,that is a plus side on the delivery and getting where ya need to get in yourself if you know what I mean. It really a pleasant experience. 1620 has done a great job on this one.