Wow. Just wow. I had never heard of Tiger's Blood, much less tried it, when it showed up on my dispo's menu. I didn't have high expectations, especially for a strain that's so indica-forward. (For reference, I tend to prefer hybrids for a nice balanced high.) However, Tiger's Blood blew me away in just about every way it could. The flavor is amazing, probably the best-tasting strain I've ever encountered. At the front, the flavor is tropical with an herbal undertone. Some notes of berry are barely detected before you taste sweet violet. It's definitely on the sweet side, but I wouldn't say it's overly sweet. (It's not nearly as mouth-puckeringly sweet as Peaches N' Cream.) In terms of the effects, this was a very "heady" high for me. It was kind of like a fleece bomb went off in my brain and I found myself in probably the best mood I've been in for a long time. The high is intense but it doesn't make me so stoned that I can't get some work done or cook dinner for my family if I need to. Overall, I couldn't be happier with Tiger's Blood. It's definitely a top-five strain for me, potentially even top three (but I'll need a bit more time with it to know for sure).