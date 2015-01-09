ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Tiger's Milk

Tiger's Milk

Tiger’s Milk by Bodhi Seeds is a powerful indica-dominant strain that descends from Bubba Kush and Appalachia. Initially, Tiger’s Milk hits with intense cerebral euphoria, an experience described by its breeders as being borderline psychedelic. Tapering down to restful relaxation over time, this indica is commonly looked to for its pain-relieving and sleepy qualities. Its aroma is a complex mix of earthy notes, led by hints of sweet honey and hashy spice

Effects

Relaxed 63%
Euphoric 63%
Happy 46%
Uplifted 35%
Sleepy 32%

Reviews

124

I have chronic pain every day from fibromyalgia I'm not a big smoker but when I do its due to the fact Im in lot of pain this is one of the few strains that helps take all my pain away but not just mask it like pain medication can do the smell and taste is awesome with earthy notes and spice the f...
Tigers Milk Strain Personal Review- Indica Dominant- Very, Very fast acting- Instant feeling of euphoria- Instant Relief of stress, anxiety- Definite psychedelic feeling however mind and body remain calm- Come down is very nice and mellow, with a continuing body high- This strain will indeed enhanc...
Very good strain to help you relax I got very mellow.
this strain had numbing effects. it felt as if you were wrapped in a fuzzy pink blanket. lots of euphoria and well being. this is my new favorite strain and I will probably never get sick of using it.
ilera healths “Tiger Sauce “ HTFSE High Terp Full Spec Extract. 500mg. Used one drop - I felt instantly ready to head to bed (which is he goals as my night time medicine purchase from the dispensary today) it really some how outs you into that stage right before sleep where your body and mind want ...
Lineage

Appalachia
Bubba Kush
Tiger's Milk
Crouching Tiger Hidden Alien
Photos

