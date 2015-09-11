ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for DrDobbins
Member since 2019
This is supposedly 70/30 LA Confidential-train wreck but all I taste is the trainwreck, further confirming my opinion that Trainwreck is the best weed
Avatar for Cazia
Member since 2019
This strain is a descent sleep aid. Not as powerful as purple punch but enough to relax you without knocking you on your ass. If you struggle with insomnia like me, this one isn’t an instant knock out but a gradual relaxant.
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for kommoncents
Member since 2018
RSO+GO Review : Within 5 sec from putting a pea size amount under my tongue Total Bliss Happened... Light Head relaxation followed by a Soothing/Warming Body Effect... Back Pain Gone!!! Arthritis Pain Gone! Very Relaxed and light sleepy feeling... One of my Favorite INDICA strains. I've smoked the f...
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Derylsmith
Member since 2016
Amazing:)
EuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for UnflushableTurd
Member since 2018
Putting your THC tolerance to the test is right. I have smoked strains tested upwards of 40% but this I smoked at 16% and I feel much higher.
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for rjweller
Member since 2017
The marriage of my two favorite strains. The few times I've had dissociative, waking dreams, was on straight Trainwreck, so the fact that it's been hybridized is outstanding. Recreationally, it's euphoric, creative, just pure happy. Medicinally, it takes away pain, helps myclonic jerking and rest...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CinderFlame
Member since 2018
My first ever RSO. Rather appropriate name for an introduction to recreational consumption. Very nice, not much in the way of couch-lock, pairs really well with watching trippy videos on YouTube. This seems like a good "Netflix-and-chill-with-yourself" strain. Taste was similar to inhaling a campfir...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed