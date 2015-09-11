Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This strain is a descent sleep aid. Not as powerful as purple punch but enough to relax you without knocking you on your ass. If you struggle with insomnia like me, this one isn’t an instant knock out but a gradual relaxant.
RSO+GO Review : Within 5 sec from putting a pea size amount under my tongue Total Bliss Happened... Light Head relaxation followed by a Soothing/Warming Body Effect... Back Pain Gone!!! Arthritis Pain Gone! Very Relaxed and light sleepy feeling... One of my Favorite INDICA strains. I've smoked the f...
The marriage of my two favorite strains. The few times I've had dissociative, waking dreams, was on straight Trainwreck, so the fact that it's been hybridized is outstanding. Recreationally, it's euphoric, creative, just pure happy. Medicinally, it takes away pain, helps myclonic jerking and rest...
My first ever RSO. Rather appropriate name for an introduction to recreational consumption. Very nice, not much in the way of couch-lock, pairs really well with watching trippy videos on YouTube. This seems like a good "Netflix-and-chill-with-yourself" strain. Taste was similar to inhaling a campfir...