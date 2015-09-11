ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Training Day

Training Day

Bred by DNA Genetics, Training Day is a 70% indica that combines parent strains Trainwreck and LA Confidential. This California native takes after its LA Confidential parent in aroma and delivers a pungent earthy and pine flavor. As demonstrated by its thick blanket of crystal resin, Training Day will put your THC tolerance to the test so novices should approach this strain with caution.

Avatar for Divisionbull
Member since 2016
Nice smooth Indica, hits quick. I'm only halfway through a .5G joint and already toasted enough to login and write my first review. (finishes joint) It's more of a couch lock and watch crappy movies on Netflix than a sleepy time high. Relaxing and uplifting. 4/5 would smoke again
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for JoePL420
Member since 2016
one of my new favorite strains ( Denver CO ). I am a daily ... but responsible ... smoker of highest quality herb and have been smoking for just about 20 years now and obviously, like everyone else, i grow and have a nicw personal use grow operation and grow really top quality herb...then, i came ...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BaronOfBud
Member since 2015
I don't know about the rest of you but this particular Training Day I have in my stable is a sativa dominant hybrid, very uplifting and heavy euphoria that's light on the body, limited edition release by DNA.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for StoneyScuba
Member since 2016
Wonderful buds, smells like my favorite, LA Confidential, which it derives from. And like LAC, some super mind blowing sex, really puts my gf and I in the mood. Love the euphoric, but thick, head high, almost feels like you're in a dream.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for YabberDabberDoobie
Member since 2016
I got a gram of this grown by Jackpot Seaweed. Smells and tastes a lot like a spice cabinet with some muskiness. Very strong! I got very sleepy and a little dizzy after smoking a bowl, so I would definitely NOT recommend if you have stuff to do.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

LA Confidential
Trainwreck
Training Day

