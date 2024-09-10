stock photo similar to Triangle Sherbert
Triangle Sherbert
aka Triangle Sherbet, Triangle Sherb
Triangle Sherbert is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Sherbert. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Triangle Sherbert is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Triangle Sherbert typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Triangle Sherbert’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Triangle Sherbert, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
