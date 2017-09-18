ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 34 reviews

Triple Cheese

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 34 reviews

Triple Cheese

One cheese, two cheese, Old Cheese crossed with Blue Cheese! Triple Cheese, by world-renowned breeder Barney’s Farm, brings classic Cheese genetics together with a sweet Cheese hybrid. This odoriferous union combines the earthy, cave-aged funk of Old Cheese and the sweet and savory bouquet of Blue Cheese, creating a one-of-a-kind terpene profile. Known to consistently reach 22% THC or higher, this manageable plant offers Cheese lovers new levels of complexity while preserving enjoyable effects.   

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

24 people reported 234 effects
Relaxed 112%
Euphoric 95%
Happy 66%
Sleepy 45%
Uplifted 37%
Pain 45%
Stress 41%
Depression 25%
Lack of appetite 25%
Anxiety 25%
Dry eyes 29%
Dry mouth 12%
Headache 8%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

34

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Cheese
parent
Strain
Triple Cheese

