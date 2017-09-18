One cheese, two cheese, Old Cheese crossed with Blue Cheese! Triple Cheese, by world-renowned breeder Barney’s Farm, brings classic Cheese genetics together with a sweet Cheese hybrid. This odoriferous union combines the earthy, cave-aged funk of Old Cheese and the sweet and savory bouquet of Blue Cheese, creating a one-of-a-kind terpene profile. Known to consistently reach 22% THC or higher, this manageable plant offers Cheese lovers new levels of complexity while preserving enjoyable effects.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
