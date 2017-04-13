ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Triple Diesel

Triple Diesel

Triple Diesel is one of those sativa strains that sure feels a lot like an indica. In smaller doses, its mental effects can be active enough to leave you focused and thoughtful, but taken in higher amounts, this strain will lead to a complete brain vacation. Its cross is the result of three diesel favorites: Sour Diesel, Strawberry Diesel and NYC Diesel, which is apparent in its sweet, stinky aroma. If you like that diesel kick, both in aroma and head effects, this is the trifecta for you.

    gambitt4aces
    Member since 2013
    I have a unknown muscle disorder and today this strain helped a lot. My muscle spasms in my legs went away within 20 minutes. The burning pains in my thigh muscles and arms went down dramatically and unlocked my stiff joints. This is also the 1st strain that didn't give me the munchies at all.
    EuphoricSleepy
    Leaflyzodiac
    Member since 2016
    holy crap dudes....if you have access to this strain...AMAZING!!! the first one in a while that doesn't put me to sleep! laughing all night about random shit with my boyfriend. makes us euphoric and straight happy!! only thing is it makes me instantly forget why and what i say! (which is mostly a good thing)
    CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
    HankScorpio242
    Member since 2016
    I suffer with chronic psoriatic arthritis in my hips, SI joints and spine. My pain had been managed by a biological , Humiera but I started getting horrible flare ups. And not being able to feel the soles of my feet. Docs put me on opiates and muscle relaxers and Volterran. The opiates and muscle relaxers made me feel horrible.
    Sleepy
    matty.heathcock
    Member since 2014
    A combination of probably the 3 best Diesel Strains. Although all Sativas (New York, Sour, Strawberry) is very much like a Indica in it's effects on the body, but still retains the Sativa effects that made Sour D legendary. It is fast acting and packs a punch.
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
    caitdiane22
    Member since 2018
    Love this strain so much! I picked this up here in East LA (14gs for $75 - top shelf) for 420 and my gf and I are smoking the heck out of it. It literally gives you a euphoric and strong head high, taking you to another planet for a good 20 mins. I have been so stressed and depressed lately and I must say this strain has helped me so much.
    EuphoricGigglyUplifted
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Strawberry Diesel
    parent
    Second strain parent
    NYC Diesel
    parent
    Strain
    Triple Diesel

