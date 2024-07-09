Dabbed a bit of this for the first time today. Don’t really get the “tropical” flavor off the stuff I have. Skunky sweet flavor that settled very slightly berry. Because is the hybrid mix it seems like a good day time chill. Can tell it is more indica leading, little bit spacey but not couch locked or totally on another planet. Would be great before watching a movie or hanging out with friends as long as you don’t overdo it and send yourself off 😂 I used this to help with anxiety after being overstimulated and it worked well