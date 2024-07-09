stock photo similar to Tropical Berry
Tropical Berry
aka Tropical Berries
Tropical Berry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and an unknown parent strain. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Tropical Berry is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Tropical Berry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tropical Berry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Berry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Tropical Berry strain effects
Tropical Berry strain reviews3
T........e
July 9, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
s........r
April 9, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed