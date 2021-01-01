Loading…

Tropsanto

HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Sleepy
Happy
Relaxed
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 9 reviews

Tropsanto is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features flavors like garlic, cookie dough, and spicy cinnamon. Tropsanto is a popular choice for dabbing as it has an impressive terpene profile and a potent high. Growers say this strain has rich, purple hues, and vibrant orange pistils contrasted by lime green accents.

Tropsanto effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

9 people reported 19 effects
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Uplifted
11% of people report feeling uplifted
Insomnia
11% of people say it helps with insomnia

