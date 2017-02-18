ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

True X

True X by Royal Choice Farms is an indica-dominant strain built for relaxation. Created by crossing C4 and True OG, True X is a sweet OG cross that offers traditional Kush effects that settle nicely on the body while percolating a warm, welcoming euphoria between the ears. Utilize this strain during the evening to relax the body and prepare for sleep. True X’s sweet and spicy terpenes make for a flavorful nightcap after a long day. 

Lineage

First strain parent
C4
parent
Second strain parent
True OG
parent
Strain
True X

Products with True X

