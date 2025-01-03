stock photo similar to Truffleatti
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Truffleatti

Truffleatti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicana Cookies and Mint Chocolate Chip. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Truffleatti is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Trufflez, the average price of Truffleatti typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Truffleatti’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Truffleatti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Truffleatti strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Happy

Hungry

Truffleatti strain helps with

  • Cramps
    100% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Truffleatti strain reviews1

Yesterday
delicious. sticky bud. nice even elevation.
Strain spotlight