Tsipouro is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowcap and Brandywine. Tsipouro is 23-27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tsipouro effects include clear-headed, uplifted, and agile. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tsipouro when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. Bred by Dungeons Vault Genetics, Tsipouro features flavors like spicy, piney, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Tsipouro typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tsipouro, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







