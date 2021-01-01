Loading…

Turbo Lemon Cake

Sativa
Turbo Lemon Cake is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Turbo Diesel with Harlequin. This strain produces uplifting, mood-boosting effects known to leave a smile on your face. Turbo Lemon Cake features a sour flavor profile with undertones of pine. Growers say this strain comes in dense nugs and have a thick layer of resinous trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Turbo Lemon Cake to relieve symptoms associated with depression and anxiety.

