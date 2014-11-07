ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Tutankhamon

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 206 reviews

Tutankhamon

Tutankhamon (AKA King Tut) by Pyramid Seeds has kept the sour, skunky smell of its parent strain, AK-47, as well as the uplifting effects, making it a great choice for social outings or creative stimulation. This strain has built a reputation for having high THC levels, and the flavor has hints of fresh fruit and flowers that make this beautiful bud fit for a king!

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1067 reported effects from 135 people
Happy 64%
Uplifted 60%
Energetic 59%
Focused 52%
Euphoric 47%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 20%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

206

Avatar for spaceodyssey333
Member since 2016
DEAM. Smoking this now one my patio. I usually don't like the skunky taste but this is SMOOTH. White ash on thisJ I rolled. I also rolled it with fresh high quality pipe tobacco, so it's gong down nicely. I'm about 5 minutes into this spliff and I'm already feelin loose. I feel like a stack of flapj...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for AgingEnt
Member since 2015
Got this at 420 Holiday in Longview, WA. See pictures and detailed reviews on my blog the Aging Ent's Tastings -- Brand: Cedar Creek Cannabis Strain: King Tut Sativa -- Potency Analysis: TTL 19.86% -- Cost: $20/gram -- The smell off this is pungent, sour and sweet perfume. If you smell it long eno...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for invaderlizzo
Member since 2014
I've grown Tut for over a year, and out of about 25 different strains of all kinds from around the world, mostly ordered from seedbanks and Europe and a few from dispensaries here in Michigan, Tut is my overall favorite. I love the high, which besides the fact that it truly is one of the most poten...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Wonderful daytime strain. Gets you out of a funky morning mood, quickly! You'll be smiling and feel motivated to get things done. Probably wouldn't want to use it in the evening. It's high energy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for borntoking
Member since 2014
I smoked a couple of bowls as well as vaporized this delicious king tut, i would recommend this strain to anyone looking for a more uplifting high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Tutankhamon

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of TutankhamonUser uploaded image of TutankhamonUser uploaded image of TutankhamonUser uploaded image of TutankhamonUser uploaded image of TutankhamonUser uploaded image of TutankhamonUser uploaded image of Tutankhamon
