stock photo similar to Ube Cake
Ube Cake
Ube Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Birthday Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ube Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by The Botanist, the average price of Ube Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ube Cake’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ube Cake, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Ube CakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ube Cake strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Ube Cake products near you
Similar to Ube Cake near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Ube Cake strain reviews4
Read all reviews
b........1
June 5, 2024
Happy
Hungry
b........0
April 15, 2024
Aroused
Happy
p........o
May 21, 2024
Creative
Relaxed