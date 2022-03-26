stock photo similar to Unicorn Piss
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Unicorn Piss

Unicorn Piss is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from an unknown cross of strains. This strain is believed to be more relaxing than energizing, although the effects won’t completely knock you out. Unicorn Piss will calmly lift your spirits and your attitude. The effects of this strain will hit you instantaneously, so it’s important to take it slow when toking. Consumers who have smoked Unicorn Piss report feeling blissful, giggly, and tranquil. The flavor profile is sour and skunky and notes of citrus shining through. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Unicorn Piss when experiencing mild stress. This strain is 20-24% THC and should be reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Unicorn Piss

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Unicorn Piss strain effects

Reported by 55 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Talkative

Unicorn Piss strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    32% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    24% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Unicorn Piss products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Unicorn Piss near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Unicorn Piss strain reviews55

March 26, 2022
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
10/10 for my chronic knee pain. I would recommend for anyone who has joint pain.
33 people found this helpful
May 5, 2022
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
I feel my highs are very animated and almost what I assume acid would be like. So maybe this is just how I felt: This is my new favorite next to 24k gold punch. I just feel very happy, bubbly, and free feelings. I loved watching cutesy animation, pastel colors, and A$AP Rocky’s L$D playing in the background on repeat. I almost get a melting sensation too.
20 people found this helpful
January 15, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Really relaxing happy weed effects
14 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Unicorn Piss grow information

According to growers, Unicorn Piss flowers into neon green nugs with orange hairs and a frosty coating of trichomes.