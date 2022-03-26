Unicorn Piss
Unicorn Piss is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from an unknown cross of strains. This strain is believed to be more relaxing than energizing, although the effects won’t completely knock you out. Unicorn Piss will calmly lift your spirits and your attitude. The effects of this strain will hit you instantaneously, so it’s important to take it slow when toking. Consumers who have smoked Unicorn Piss report feeling blissful, giggly, and tranquil. The flavor profile is sour and skunky and notes of citrus shining through. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Unicorn Piss when experiencing mild stress. This strain is 20-24% THC and should be reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.
Buy strains with similar effects to Unicorn PissOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Unicorn Piss strain effects
Unicorn Piss strain helps with
- 32% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
- 24% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Unicorn Piss products near you
Similar to Unicorn Piss near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Unicorn Piss strain reviews55
Strain spotlight
Unicorn Piss grow information
According to growers, Unicorn Piss flowers into neon green nugs with orange hairs and a frosty coating of trichomes.