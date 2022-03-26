Unicorn Piss reviews
- 32% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
- 24% of people say it helps with Depression
S........0
March 26, 2022
Giggly
Happy
10/10 for my chronic knee pain. I would recommend for anyone who has joint pain.
j........5
May 5, 2022
Giggly
Happy
I feel my highs are very animated and almost what I assume acid would be like. So maybe this is just how I felt: This is my new favorite next to 24k gold punch. I just feel very happy, bubbly, and free feelings. I loved watching cutesy animation, pastel colors, and A$AP Rocky’s L$D playing in the background on repeat. I almost get a melting sensation too.
s........5
January 15, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Really relaxing happy weed effects
O........7
May 9, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This strain truly is a unicorn as well as a jack of all trades. It's the only strain I've ever come across that hits all the marks for what l'm looking for in a cannabis product, At first I thought this was going to make me sleepy because several of reviews said it was great for insomnia and a lot of people got couch lock, Now, don't get me wrong, I don't mind a good sleepy weed Indica is my jam after all, Yet that wasn't necessarily what I was looking for with this, I didn't feel like couch-lock was going to be my game at the time either. Well, low & behold - it didn't hit me that way and as I read on, didn't hit others that way as well! I am more alert than before I smoked so that is cool, Yet I'm not hyper or anxious at all. I'm talkative guess you could say. I mean I have a lot to say I'm not really doing a lot of talking but I sure am doing a lot of typing! haha. I'm completely relaxed. My depression has lifted. Even my severe neck pain has subsided. I'm also feeling relief from my many medical and mental health issues. I basically knocked off every condition on the list as far as the fact that I got relief from Unicorn Piss with all of them. I'm talking ADHD, arthritis, scoliosis, psoriasis, depression, anxiety fibromyalgia, neck &!back pain,..I could go on forever. haha. So, to summarize - Unicorn Piss is amazing anyone that hasn't tried it needs to do so - IMMEDIATELY!
c........9
June 3, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
First off I’m a heavy smoker. Never heard of unicorn piss before and picked up an infused pre-roll, only about 39.86% thc total. I opened the tube and was met with a whiff of what smelled like some kind of fruit. It tasted like sweet blueberries and the high was almost instant. I normally can smoke a half to three quarters of an infused joint and I only took about 5 hits and I was on my ass, a great euphoric high. One of my new favorite strains I highly recommend you find this strain if you have a high tolerance. It really kicked me in the ass and it was awesome.
d........0
September 4, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Sleepy
as far as the flavor goes, i am using an extrax bestest buds dispo so it might just be the dispo taste that those usually have but wow. 2 smedium hits and i feel….good 😮💨 very floaty. i’ve had a stupid smile on my face for 20 minutes and all im doing it staring at reruns of hell’s kitchen. great for something super chill
s........1
September 2, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Sleepy
Talkative
Can give a very euphoric ride that spikes quickly and then dies out just as fast. It's not my go-to, but is definitely in the quiver for quick relief of chronic pain.
s........2
February 24, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
i love this strain specifically for a mood enhancer. makes me smiley & social for my family after work. i don't get any particular pain relief value but it's a permanent spot in my medicine cabinet.