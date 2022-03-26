This strain truly is a unicorn as well as a jack of all trades. It's the only strain I've ever come across that hits all the marks for what l'm looking for in a cannabis product, At first I thought this was going to make me sleepy because several of reviews said it was great for insomnia and a lot of people got couch lock, Now, don't get me wrong, I don't mind a good sleepy weed Indica is my jam after all, Yet that wasn't necessarily what I was looking for with this, I didn't feel like couch-lock was going to be my game at the time either. Well, low & behold - it didn't hit me that way and as I read on, didn't hit others that way as well! I am more alert than before I smoked so that is cool, Yet I'm not hyper or anxious at all. I'm talkative guess you could say. I mean I have a lot to say I'm not really doing a lot of talking but I sure am doing a lot of typing! haha. I'm completely relaxed. My depression has lifted. Even my severe neck pain has subsided. I'm also feeling relief from my many medical and mental health issues. I basically knocked off every condition on the list as far as the fact that I got relief from Unicorn Piss with all of them. I'm talking ADHD, arthritis, scoliosis, psoriasis, depression, anxiety fibromyalgia, neck &!back pain,..I could go on forever. haha. So, to summarize - Unicorn Piss is amazing anyone that hasn't tried it needs to do so - IMMEDIATELY!