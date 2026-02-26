Unnamed is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain, and a cross of (Blue Dream x Dosidos) and Wilson. Unnamed typically boasts a THC content ranging from 18% to 24%, making it versatile and suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Unnamed when seeking relief from symptoms associated with conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. The breeder behind Unnamed is Masonic Smoker. Connoisseurs have reported that it packs notes of earthiness, citrus, and pine. The dominant terpene of Unnamed can also vary, contributing to its diverse effects and flavors. Unnamed typically costs between $10 and $15 per gram. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Unnamed, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others uncover the mysteries and benefits of this intriguing strain.