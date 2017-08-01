ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Velvet Purps by Sun Roots Farm is an indica-dominant hybrid steeped in JahGoo genetics. It’s created by crossing JahGoo with Magic Bus (itself a cross between T2 and JahGoo). This backcrossing of JahGoo genetics fortifies the relaxing, indica-dominant effects while preserving the emerald green foliage and purple accents the strain is known for. Velvet Purps produces trichome-laden buds that emit a berry and pine aroma that opens up on the palate. Enjoy this strain to don a peaceful, relaxing buzz that is perfectly suited for evening consumption.

Avatar for brazybarla
Member since 2017
Definitely one of my new favorites! One of the best highs I've ever gotten 👍🏽
Avatar for chromatiq
Member since 2016
One of my new favorites. Beautiful looking flower and a super nice buzz.
