Reviews

Avatar for WakeThe_Up
Member since 2019
I like it, but my GF said it gave her a headache. Not good if you have migraines regularly.
Avatar for TheMidnightRider
Member since 2019
Super great strain developed by Forest and Patrica at Sunroots Farm in Northern Mendocino. As explained it has a strong recrossing of JahGoo genetics combined with the Magic Bus and T2 all are local Mendocino strain developed. The Jah Goo which is a cross created by Miley G, of which I had gotten fi...
Avatar for brazybarla
Member since 2017
Definitely one of my new favorites! One of the best highs I've ever gotten 👍🏽
EnergeticGigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for chromatiq
Member since 2016
One of my new favorites. Beautiful looking flower and a super nice buzz.
EuphoricRelaxed
