I recently had a endoscopy done and smoked the last of this that I had acquired in Oregon the next day after my endoscopy.
Wow, a great cerebral buzz yet it still has the relaxing effects that a good indica offers.
This bud had a nice pungent funk more in the Og section with a sweet hint to it.
I ...
I went to a local dispensary and asked for the strain with the highest thc content and this is what they gave me. I loved watermelon zkittles. The buds were big, dense, and covered in crystals. It had a delicious taste and it was smooth smoking. I was hit with heavy indica effects. I was totally re...
instant smell of pungent lime and fruit. Buds are dense, sticky. Upon first toke, feels like it hits your throat almost as fast as it hits your head. Bit hard to your throat upon first inhale, but the body high settles in not long after leaving this one very calming, has a bomb sour lime sativa tas...
Zkittle OG - well I certainly feel uplifted is literally 3:21 in the morning and I was going to use this to relax and it’s not that I’m not relaxed but feeling good
.
.
It tasted like heaven it literally tasted like nice fruity sweet flavor that was very Terpy this one was much more of a sauce which...