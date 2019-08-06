ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Chevy_69
Member since 2015
One of the best tasting strains I’ve ever had. You can taste the sweet fruity flavor on your first rip. If you get the chance to try this, you should!
Avatar for Upstylo
Member since 2019
What a powerhouse!!! Love the sweet taste and the high isnt a joke....1 toke good 2 tokes better.... 3 tokes? No more!!!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Dramey777
Member since 2019
Absolute favorite strain but they only had 4 bottles in my dispensary and I had two before I had even tried it. Now I search everywhere for it first but they never made more 😔
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for rltw222
Member since 2019
I recently had a endoscopy done and smoked the last of this that I had acquired in Oregon the next day after my endoscopy. Wow, a great cerebral buzz yet it still has the relaxing effects that a good indica offers. This bud had a nice pungent funk more in the Og section with a sweet hint to it. I ...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Saruhh96
Member since 2019
I went to a local dispensary and asked for the strain with the highest thc content and this is what they gave me. I loved watermelon zkittles. The buds were big, dense, and covered in crystals. It had a delicious taste and it was smooth smoking. I was hit with heavy indica effects. I was totally re...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bcsweetbud
Member since 2019
instant smell of pungent lime and fruit. Buds are dense, sticky. Upon first toke, feels like it hits your throat almost as fast as it hits your head. Bit hard to your throat upon first inhale, but the body high settles in not long after leaving this one very calming, has a bomb sour lime sativa tas...
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
Zkittle OG - well I certainly feel uplifted is literally 3:21 in the morning and I was going to use this to relax and it’s not that I’m not relaxed but feeling good . . It tasted like heaven it literally tasted like nice fruity sweet flavor that was very Terpy this one was much more of a sauce which...
Avatar for blamemarijane
Member since 2015
Potent. Hits like a hybrid tho. The taste is Gucci
