Indica

4 2 reviews

Weebe’s World

Formerly Black Larry Bird

Weebe’s World

Weebe’s World by Mr. Mack’s Snacks is a special cross of Mr. Mack's Black Domina and the powerhouse, Gelato #33. This strain hits with an intensely heady buzz on the onset that smooths out into a deep, relaxing body high. If you have plans or things to do, this strain is not for you. The comfortable couchlock is a great option for gamers, cinephiles, and patients suffering from insomnia, lack of appetite, and anxiety. 

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Second strain parent
Gelato
parent
Strain
Weebe’s World

