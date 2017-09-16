ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. White Berry
Indica

White Berry

White Berry

White Berry's hybridized genetics create a complex and versatile strain. The typical result is a sativa head effect with an indica-style body sensation when consumed in higher quantities.

Effects

1003 reported effects from 123 people
Euphoric 56%
Happy 55%
Relaxed 48%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 41%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 12%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

180

Avatar for jwashburn1983
Member since 2014
This is most definitely the strain for us anxious types. I have this and Love Potion #1 on hand currently, and they are both amazing, but this is the best I've ever smoked for my panic attacks hands down. I was in the throws of my worst panic attack in a long time not a half an hour ago and after on...
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for redraspus
Member since 2014
Perfectly relaxing and balanced.
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for TheColdOne
Member since 2015
White Berry has the ability to hit hard and be very effective. This is one of the most intense body highs I have experienced from any strain that I have tried, but it's quite enjoyable. Your libido will surge into overdrive and you will crave sex. In large doses it can leave you feeling a bit dizz...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for ShaunCanToke
Member since 2014
Bought off my guy as a special deal, told was very dense but very worth the effort. He was totally right. It's a laster! Time is lost on this burn and it's a beautiful high. It's melty. And it goes well with fruit punch. All anxiety drifts quietly away and you can just enjoy shit again. Final tho...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for justbaked42o
Member since 2011
This is a primo strain, I love it. Made me happy as hell and I couldn't stop talking. It creeped up on me a little, the high came on almost a full minute after a decent sized bong hit. Nonetheless, it tastes and smells awesomely fruity and the bud is nice and frosty. Not one to pass up.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
White Berry

