We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 47%
Happy 46%
Relaxed 40%
Energetic 37%
Stress 27%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 22%
Pain 15%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 2%
Reviews
188
Carum022
Member since 2018
What a great Sativa... such a uplifting and mellow ride through and through. Flavor from a dab is sour/citrusy with almost a subtle minty aftertaste. No anxiety at all, just perfect mental clarity along with full body relaxation. At the end of the day if I need to unwind while still getting a couple...
Anyone else get this?we do grow indoor,buds frequently available carts& shatter,+++wax msg us for o.r.d.e.rs well msg us through +. 1.&& 9???---0!(9))))---3*'#''4?-1_'+&?0()6();;;2;;:%3!!!!! We lbs on discount ..I had learned it back then with my late ddady RIP DAD. Also Been supply!...
Powerful. Amazing vision-quest-giggly-happy-check-things-off-my-list herb. From Trulieve in FL, I’ve picked this one up on 3 separate occasions, as it really appeals to me. Each purchase gave me a slightly different expression of this flower, with only minor variations in effect, potency, and aroma...
Nice energetic head buzz..I've had the white buffalo flower before which I love this review is for the CO2 carts at trulieve. wake and bake on a dog walkth lelistrning to trampled by turtles and Neil Young music sounded great. after about the third toke on the cart the headbuzz hit -felt very self-a...
Just got some from Trulieve in FL. One bowl and it feels like the stress from work today has vanished. I don't feel hyper or anxious at all but I did get the motivation to type this so I'd say it's a little energetic. I feel quite alert yet relaxed. Good state to be in.
Smooth, stinky, euphoric and very relaxing. Just enough and you'll go with the flow without getting stuck on the couch. Too much and you can still function but it requires much more effort to be active
this is a very nice wake up or energizer. NOT overpowering, no paranoia or anxiety produced, no shakiness (tremors). Puts a smile on face of user, a very nice S-dom strain, def should be in one's supply kit