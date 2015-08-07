ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Effects

144 people reported 914 effects
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 47%
Happy 46%
Relaxed 40%
Energetic 37%
Stress 27%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 22%
Pain 15%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 2%

Reviews

188

Avatar for Carum022
Member since 2018
What a great Sativa... such a uplifting and mellow ride through and through. Flavor from a dab is sour/citrusy with almost a subtle minty aftertaste. No anxiety at all, just perfect mental clarity along with full body relaxation. At the end of the day if I need to unwind while still getting a couple...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Anyone else get this?we do grow indoor,buds frequently available carts&amp; shatter,+++wax msg us for o.r.d.e.rs well msg us through +. 1.&amp;&amp; 9???---0!(9))))---3*'#''4?-1_'+&amp;?0()6();;;2;;:%3!!!!! We lbs on discount ..I had learned it back then with my late ddady RIP DAD. Also Been supply!...
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Bonafide2020
Member since 2020
Powerful. Amazing vision-quest-giggly-happy-check-things-off-my-list herb. From Trulieve in FL, I’ve picked this one up on 3 separate occasions, as it really appeals to me. Each purchase gave me a slightly different expression of this flower, with only minor variations in effect, potency, and aroma...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for CooperRapp
Member since 2020
Nice energetic head buzz..I've had the white buffalo flower before which I love this review is for the CO2 carts at trulieve. wake and bake on a dog walkth lelistrning to trampled by turtles and Neil Young music sounded great. after about the third toke on the cart the headbuzz hit -felt very self-a...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

User uploaded image of White Buffalo
Avatar for 4ofse7en
Member since 2020
Just got some from Trulieve in FL. One bowl and it feels like the stress from work today has vanished. I don't feel hyper or anxious at all but I did get the motivation to type this so I'd say it's a little energetic. I feel quite alert yet relaxed. Good state to be in.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for WoozyGlint88
Member since 2019
Smooth, stinky, euphoric and very relaxing. Just enough and you'll go with the flow without getting stuck on the couch. Too much and you can still function but it requires much more effort to be active
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for isles813
Member since 2020
Nickname The Terminator
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for googleymoo
Member since 2017
this is a very nice wake up or energizer. NOT overpowering, no paranoia or anxiety produced, no shakiness (tremors). Puts a smile on face of user, a very nice S-dom strain, def should be in one's supply kit
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted