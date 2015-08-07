ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 192 reviews

White Buffalo

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

Calculated from 21 products tested with lab partners

White Buffalo is an 80/20 sativa-dominant cannabis strain that descends from a Romulan and a Blackberry Kush/Bay 11 hybrid. Like the sacred animal of Native American tradition, this White Buffalo is a cherished rarity that may only seldom migrate to your stash jar. Sweetly sour in flavor and covered in a snowy coat of crystal trichomes, White Buffalo provides a powerful blast of euphoria that may surprise any consumer expecting an active and uplifting experience.

Effects

144 people reported 914 effects
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 47%
Happy 46%
Relaxed 40%
Energetic 37%
Stress 27%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 22%
Pain 15%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 2%

Reviews

192

Avatar for ajr819
Member since 2016
First and foremost, if you are one that enjoys heavy indicas, Careful not to smoke White Buffalo too quickly at the start. I imagine it that many of these reviews are written by people who have had lots of experience with the spectrum of various highs you get from hybrids and clear sativas. I am a h...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Shenannigoat
Member since 2017
Hoo boy this is a good one. I look for strains that are known for euphoria, and White Buffalo is great in that aspect. It also seems to get the creativity flowing, but in my experience also makes me very focused on fine details which makes me work slower (but better). Another reviewer mentioned tha...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Why not start the morning in a good mood? Gives you that instant burst of euphoria and energy....the ideal wake and bake. I actually enjoyed the mundane morning tasks that one most do if they don't want to live like a slob. I hope to ride this White Buffalo.....until I run out. Yeah, I will purch...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for KimbyDamnbit
Member since 2015
OHhhHhhYessSs Physical: My body is thick warm caramel Cerebral: Desire to swim in warm caramel. Fantastical: Plush White Buffaloes licking warm caramel from my body. Thoroughly.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for dborg
Member since 2014
This strain is nutz. I kind of think it is unpredictable in the best way. I smoked some yesterday and wound up so zoned out yet ready to move. Today I just feel euphoric as hell and ready to dance-- like, do you see the above 5 stars? I don't give anything 5 stars. Newaysss--- DO IT. Smoke, vape so...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Bay 11
parent
Second strain parent
Romulan
parent
Strain
White Buffalo

