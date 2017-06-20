ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Cookies by Crop King Seeds is the hybrid cross of old school White Widow and new school Girl Scout Cookies. With potency and acclaim on either side of this cross, White Cookies utilizes the sweet, uplifting euphoria of the old school and masterfully blends it with new school OG elements that relax the body, creating a strain that is effective at curbing pain and enhancing mood. Enjoy White Cookies with a side of cookies as this strain can stimulate appetite, as well as soothe chronic pain and help mitigate stress.   

473 reported effects from 61 people
Relaxed 78%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 36%
Uplifted 34%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 19%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 3%

JDriver
Member since 2016
My buddy kept telling me to pick this strain up. I thought it would be another over hyped cookie strain. This needs to be up there against blue cookies. The smell is like a. Sweet butter it smells fantastic. The look does not disappoint, COVERED in white glittering trichromes. The high was long and ...
seanhollowmind
Member since 2014
GSC is one of my favourite strains. I was excited to try White Cookies, a very mellow/relaxing high with just enough focus. The smell is fantastic to the nostrils and the flavour is tasty af! Su Du.
infamouskrob
Member since 2016
buddy of mine bought the seeds from crop king and his hydro plants all came out female and dropped a hefty harvest of well frosted heavy nugs that leave you feeling like you just started smoking weed for the first time. I snagged a clone for my grow and she is coming along beautifully :) this strain...
RMI
Member since 2015
Indica dominant and therefore this strain is high in CBG, CBC, THCV with trace CBD. This strain is best grown outdoors for it to develop its full cannabinoids and terpenes in its trichomes. Harvest according to the effect you want, meaning to avoid couch lock harvest before trichomes are 35% amb...
lemondeeststone
Member since 2015
The buds look like a pale girl scout cookie. The taste, the smell and the start of the high feeled like white widow. The start of the high is a touch racy but the second half is relaxing (to me). The high is long lasting.
Lineage

First strain parent
White Widow
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
White Cookies
Strain child
G.1000
child

