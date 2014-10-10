ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Haze.

Avatar for hermano_prod
Member since 2017
Hit me nicely in a social space with the focus to moderate the nice cerebral high.
Avatar for Calvindk
Member since 2018
Hooopi fucking konyo, kita rumannnn
GigglyHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for ZecaBaleiro
Member since 2018
One of my favorite sativas too. Tastes super well giving you a great feeling while smoking. On the other hand, it is not as strong as a imagined.
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Wanzy31
Member since 2015
Definitely recommend for a daytime high
Avatar for Pic
Member since 2014
One of the best sativas I've had the chance to inhale! I had me dancing and laughing hours and hours! Kinda rough when smoked, but excellent taste when vaped. One of the most thc-full bud I've had in a while.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for smokingdebo
Member since 2016
nice strain thats smooth,light and smells good.
