White Haze, the winning sativa of the 2002 Cannabis Cup, is a variation on the classic Haze strain from the Dutch White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds sister company. The already sizeable trichome production is boosted, while reducing the height and flowering time of the famously tall original Hazes. The power of sativa and indica are both strongly expressed in the flower formation and effects. Its lightweight, lofty buzz is counterbalanced by a comfortable relaxation that spans both mind and body. White Haze grows running sativa colas that are given density by the indica influence.

Avatar for TheMueller
Member since 2016
White Haze is a pretty light smoke. The taste is kinda pine and earthy, with a nice addition of lemon flavor. something I prefer a lot. At first comes a nice and warm body-buzz, followed by an euphoric head-high. The mind stays also focused and feels more awake. The chilled body-buzz together wit...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ny2oregon
Member since 2015
White and crystals, oh my!! Smells sweet and sour. Four stars for the level of high. Just felt it should have matched the amazing look and smell.
CreativeUplifted
Avatar for BaconC137
Member since 2016
This is my favourite everyday strain. makes me feel happy, relaxed, focused and takes away any head pain
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Pic
Member since 2014
One of the best sativas I've had the chance to inhale! I had me dancing and laughing hours and hours! Kinda rough when smoked, but excellent taste when vaped. One of the most thc-full bud I've had in a while.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for badbrad420
Member since 2016
I love the citrus/pine flavours of this strain. Made me feel warm and euphoric, a great daytime smoke!
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Haze
Strain
