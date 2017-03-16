ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Lavender is a sativa-dominant cross of White Widow and Lavender bred by G13 Labs. The influence of White Widow genetics adds a heavy coat of trichomes to the potent effects and flowery flavors of Lavender. The combination creates a hybrid that has calming effects led by the uplifting and creative nature. White Lavender produces a euphoric rush of cerebral activity alongside its intense flavor palate that combines hints of spices with fresh fruit.

    Avatar for hi2
    Member since 2013
    Gently nudges you out of a bad mood. You'll be smiling and laughing...a lot. Sativa dominant for sure. Probably best as a morning strain, although I tried it for the first time at 6:00 pm. It's going to be a late night.....of fun. This would be a nice strain for your friends who are not so expe...
    CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
    Avatar for leverage
    Member since 2016
    This strain definitely has anti-inflammatory qualities. I have a herniated disc L5S1 and white lavender really helped ease my pain consistently. It smells amazing (the lavender smell is apparent), and the high is relaxing and mellow. Would recommend to anybody with back pain issues.
    CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
    Avatar for Feels64
    Member since 2016
    I bought this from my local dispensary, Cannaroli station by Soap Lake, Washington. This review has a bit to do with personal preference. I like basically anything to do with marijuana, so I'm not terribly picky about my weed. I do know the difference between good bud and great bud though. This is ...
    Creative
    Avatar for NMHiker
    Member since 2017
    Absolutely mind blowing high. Happy, euphoric and what it does for my pain, oh wow. Very pretty, dense, buds with a little cedar smell. Having a downer day and got pain try this. Go easy with it it is potent.
    EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
    Avatar for mjuil
    Member since 2014
    Buds were fluffy and covered in tricomes. The smell is excellent, soothing even. Smoke and vapor are both hardly noticeable while inhaling and it's easy to ingest more than you might with a more diesely or skunky strain. The high is a beautiful blend of relaxed euphoria and mental stimulation. There...
    CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
    Lineage

    Lavender
    Lavender
    parent
    White Widow
    White Widow
    parent
    Strain
    White Lavender

