White Lavender is a sativa-dominant cross of White Widow and Lavender bred by G13 Labs. The influence of White Widow genetics adds a heavy coat of trichomes to the potent effects and flowery flavors of Lavender. The combination creates a hybrid that has calming effects led by the uplifting and creative nature. White Lavender produces a euphoric rush of cerebral activity alongside its intense flavor palate that combines hints of spices with fresh fruit.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.