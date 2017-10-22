ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White LSD

White LSD is a heady sativa-dominant cross of LSD and White Widow Max. This strain flourishes outdoors, stretching outward and upward over its elongated 12-14 week flowering cycle. While White LSD may take longer than most, patient growers are rewarded with generous yields. It has intensely cerebral effects with longevity and potency, so consumers would be wise to clear their schedules beforehand. 

Avatar for Ultimate86Man
Member since 2017
White LSD is a very good day-time option. You like a quarter of the energy you would get from Durban, with a subtle onset of euphoria which turns into a span of good "well-being" thoughts. It's like a passive anti-depressant which focuses on "well-being". You won't just think your doing alright, you...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Member since 2018
Best taste, best effects far ever
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Member since 2018
Clear headed high, not much munchies. Perfect for wake n bake DO NOT SMOKE BEFORE BED
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Member since 2018
Effects remind me a lot of Durban Poison. Definitely focused Euphoria. I’m a fan!
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappy
Member since 2019
by far the best strain i have ever had!!! So smooth + makes you energetic and happy. Hiiiiighhhhly recommend!!!!
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
