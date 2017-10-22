White LSD is a heady sativa-dominant cross of LSD and White Widow Max. This strain flourishes outdoors, stretching outward and upward over its elongated 12-14 week flowering cycle. While White LSD may take longer than most, patient growers are rewarded with generous yields. It has intensely cerebral effects with longevity and potency, so consumers would be wise to clear their schedules beforehand.
