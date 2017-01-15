White Strawberry is the flavorful cross of The White and Strawberry Cough. This all-day hybrid blends The White’s relaxing physical effects and tertiary gastrointestinal benefits with Strawberry Cough’s cerebral stimulation to create a potent hybrid with medicinal utility. The cerebral effects can be rather spacey, making this strain perfect for repetitive tasks, but with continued consumption it supplies a euphoric mental aloofness that can help one shrug off stress and depression.