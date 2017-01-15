ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Strawberry
  • Leafly flower of White Strawberry

Hybrid

White Strawberry

White Strawberry

White Strawberry is the flavorful cross of The White and Strawberry Cough. This all-day hybrid blends The White’s relaxing physical effects and tertiary gastrointestinal benefits with Strawberry Cough’s cerebral stimulation to create a potent hybrid with medicinal utility. The cerebral effects can be rather spacey, making this strain perfect for repetitive tasks, but with continued consumption it supplies a euphoric mental aloofness that can help one shrug off stress and depression.  

Reviews

5

Avatar for levitaylor78
Member since 2016
well said seanzy84. strain hunters seeds white strawberry is a very nice smoke. A little moreish with that fruity flavour and a creamy texture. A feel good smoke. My only problem is her leaf ratio in flower is too much and her buds are not as dense as I'd like.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
The White
parent
Second strain parent
Strawberry Cough
parent
Strain
White Strawberry
Strain child
Sequoia Strawberry
child

Photos

User uploaded image of White StrawberryUser uploaded image of White Strawberry