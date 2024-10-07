White Sunshine
White Sunshine is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Widow and Sour Diesel. This strain is a balanced hybrid, combining qualities from both its indica and sativa parent strains. White Sunshine is composed of approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, resulting in a well-rounded and versatile cannabis experience. White Sunshine brings together the genetics of the renowned White Widow with the invigorating effects of Sour Diesel. With a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 24%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a moderate to high level of potency. According to Leafly customers, the effects of White Sunshine include a sense of euphoria and uplifted mood. Users often report feeling a burst of energy and creativity, which gradually transitions into a calming and relaxing body sensation. This balanced high makes White Sunshine suitable for various occasions and times of the day. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Sunshine to address symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, depression, and mild pain. The strain's mood-enhancing effects can help alleviate emotional distress, while its potential relaxation may provide relief from physical discomfort. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, White Sunshine features a flavor profile that combines the earthy and woody notes of White Widow with the pungent and diesel-like undertones of Sour Diesel. This fusion of flavors adds complexity to the strain's overall experience. The dominant terpene found in White Sunshine is likely to be myrcene, contributing to its potential relaxing effects and earthy aroma. The average price of White Sunshine can vary depending on location and dispensary, but it typically falls within the mid to higher price range. White Sunshine's balanced effects, intricate flavor profile, and potential therapeutic benefits have established it as a notable hybrid strain in the cannabis community. If you've had the opportunity to consume White Sunshine, consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.
