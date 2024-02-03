Which doctor is definitely 100% Indica no doubt about it it hits hard this is not for rookies at 20% THC it hits like 35% THC they may call it a hybrid but in my opinion this is a full-on Indica that smokes really good and beginners take it easy with this one totally relaxes every muscle in my body relaxes my spinal damage makes me feel great huge thanks to Sanctuary medicinals this is outstanding medical marijuana five stars all the way and hybrid whatever I call it a super Indica witch doctor is great