Witch Doctor
Witch Doctor is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Landrace Jamaican and Blissful Wizard. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Witch Doctor is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Sanctuary Medicinals, the average price of Witch Doctor typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Witch Doctor’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Witch Doctor, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Witch Doctor strain effects
Witch Doctor strain reviews3
a........o
January 26, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
j........d
February 3, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
R........8
February 1, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed