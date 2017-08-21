Wonder Kid by Khush Kush is another deep cross of varied indica-dominant genetics. Derived by breeding ((The White x Chemdawg 91) x (Pre 98 Bubba Kush x Chemdawh 91)) x Buffalo Bill, Wonder Kid expresses a varied terpene profile of hash, fuel, and coffee beans. The effects are predominantly sedative, but due to the strain’s generous trichome production (and subsequent THC content), Wonder Kid delivers a potent rush that melts off into the limbs, leaving the consumer hungry and relaxed. Utilize this strain to ignite appetite and mute minor aches and pains.