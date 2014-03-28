ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Also known as simply “Y,” the 80% sativa Y Griega is an energizing strain with a sweet floral, citrus aroma. Unusual for a sativa variety, Y Griega produces large, resin-coated buds on tall stalks. This sativa cross between Amnesia Haze and Kali Mist delivers an energetic cerebral buzz followed by a long-lasting calm that soothes both mind and body. Y Griega’s high THC content makes it suitable for a variety of conditions including pain, inflammation, glaucoma, fatigue, and appetite loss. Growers won’t be disappointed with Y Griega’s yields, but its 85 to 95-day flowering time requires some devotion and patience.

    Avatar for zerqain
    Member since 2014
    This medicine had brought some focus on the non linear world of why's and how's and seeing the relations between stuff-people and the planet. It was extraordinarily potent and distinctively deeper than any other medicine I've used. Body relaxation, but coupled with extreme clear questioning mind? ...
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for ChristianMartinez
    Member since 2016
    Poderosa y demasiado energética ⚡️🔥
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
    Avatar for hobobird
    Member since 2014
    Great product. Everyone iv introduce it to wants more and more. They love the tast. Flowery, earthy tast. Has a strong citrus smell
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
    Avatar for Olmec
    Member since 2015
    I absolutely love this stuff. Puts you in a "I"m just happy" mood. Makes you want to go do stuff. Get out and enjoy nature.
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for Acidicly
    Member since 2016
    It's really tasty in a vaporizer not so much smoked. A great day time strain in my opinion. I would get a work out done and all the chores before work, with plenty of energy left, no burn out!
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Kali Mist
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Amnesia Haze
    parent
    Strain
    Y Griega

    New Strains Alert: Cactus, Elderberry Kush, Fruit Spirit, Shiatsu Kush, and Y Griega
    New Strains Alert: Cactus, Elderberry Kush, Fruit Spirit, Shiatsu Kush, and Y Griega