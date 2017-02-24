Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Really loving this strain atm! I’ve been very fatigued and anxious lately from working 60 hour weeks but this works wonders helping me relax and calm my mind at night! I feel relaxed without feeling too hazey or stone-y. Very good strain to slowly ease yourself to sleep.
An anaxing indica strain, one of two indica strains that I will now only smoke. The strain is great for insomnia and it relaxes your body and mind. The taste is smooth (I vape) so happy I have on a great find the past year for strains that help me. Definitely sleeping tonight!
This bud is quite good. Baked off of it now and holy hell!! This yodas brain is litteraly changing the way i talk and text. (Example) 100% natural choosing words that i wouldnt normaly use at all. The name is fitting af.
Yoda's Brain is my favorite strain atm. I have not found anything I like better. this is the strain for you if you want a heavy high. I've bought it maybe twice and never saw it again...so if you see it in so-cal let me know!