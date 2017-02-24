ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Yoda's Brain reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Yoda's Brain.

18

Avatar for slamsmokessour
Member since 2013
This is my favorite weed of all time, i only smoked it one time out in Van Nuys around 5 years ago and ive been keeping my eye out for it ever sense!
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for princessy
Member since 2017
Really loving this strain atm! I’ve been very fatigued and anxious lately from working 60 hour weeks but this works wonders helping me relax and calm my mind at night! I feel relaxed without feeling too hazey or stone-y. Very good strain to slowly ease yourself to sleep.
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for omayad
Member since 2015
Enjoyable for high-tolerance patients. I don’t particularly find it a ‘couch-lock’ experience although it can be if desired...if that makes sense. It does atm 🔥
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Vester2018
Member since 2017
An anaxing indica strain, one of two indica strains that I will now only smoke. The strain is great for insomnia and it relaxes your body and mind. The taste is smooth (I vape) so happy I have on a great find the past year for strains that help me. Definitely sleeping tonight!
feelings
Avatar for HeaneyOG420
Member since 2017
Super strong knocks down the strongest smokers such a nice high when you pace yourself just don’t chain smoke or your throat will burnnnn
feelings
ArousedHappySleepy
Avatar for jaknife
Member since 2014
This bud is quite good. Baked off of it now and holy hell!! This yodas brain is litteraly changing the way i talk and text. (Example) 100% natural choosing words that i wouldnt normaly use at all. The name is fitting af.
feelings
Avatar for itsjayme
Member since 2016
Yoda's Brain is my favorite strain atm. I have not found anything I like better. this is the strain for you if you want a heavy high. I've bought it maybe twice and never saw it again...so if you see it in so-cal let me know!
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Beelzedub
Member since 2014
I like this strain, but the name given to me was R2-D2. We get it here in Phoenix at 10/G 35/8th. The Hindu Kush smell sticks with this and Skywalker parent. It's in my top 10.
feelings