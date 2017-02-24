Yoda’s Brain is an indica-dominant cut with dense, crystal-coated buds rich with potency. Due to its high THC content, Yoda’s Brain exhibits a sativa-dominant rush to the head off the get-go. This powerful sizzle in the brain simmers down and wraps the body in a weighted aura some might consider meditative. It has a slightly floral aroma with overtones of earth and spices. Enjoy Yoda’s Brain near the end of the day to amplify its relaxing, sedative effects.
Yoda's Brain
