ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Yoda's Brain
  • Leafly flower of Yoda's Brain

Indica

Yoda's Brain

Yoda's Brain

Yoda’s Brain is an indica-dominant cut with dense, crystal-coated buds rich with potency. Due to its high THC content, Yoda’s Brain exhibits a sativa-dominant rush to the head off the get-go. This powerful sizzle in the brain simmers down and wraps the body in a weighted aura some might consider meditative. It has a slightly floral aroma with overtones of earth and spices. Enjoy Yoda’s Brain near the end of the day to amplify its relaxing, sedative effects.   

Reviews

20

Show all

Avatar for Joeyshackattack
Member since 2016
Wonderful Strain make you feel like Yoda's brain. Very relaxing smoke. Great for anxiety, and restlessness. Definitely a great find if you can get it. 🖖🏼👽
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for itsjayme
Member since 2016
Yoda's Brain is my favorite strain atm. I have not found anything I like better. this is the strain for you if you want a heavy high. I've bought it maybe twice and never saw it again...so if you see it in so-cal let me know!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mrsagentorange13
Member since 2016
Holy crap this stuff makes you feel stupid and forgetful. Very heavy indica. First time I tried this was a bidder concentrate and I had only obtained from dabbing and flower smoke because I could feel a cold coming on... I had tried to start ordering grubhub and it took me what felt like 2 hours jus...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jaxygyrl
Member since 2016
This bud really is the jedi-master of cozy. Yoda's Brain replaces the day's frustrations with magical, nap-time vibes. I enjoy being awake with this buzz and I also really enjoy it right before I get in bed. Comes with a wicked dry mouth.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for popeglazier
Member since 2016
Whoa, all of the sudden I'm experiencing 1.5 or maybe 2 g's just laying on the bed. It is so hard to get up... I picked up a gram of the shatter from Emerald avenue (though I would say the consistency is much more like the jack herer sugar wax I got from them a while ago than shatter). Very nice co...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
Yoda's Brain

Photos

User uploaded image of Yoda's BrainUser uploaded image of Yoda's BrainUser uploaded image of Yoda's BrainUser uploaded image of Yoda's Brain
more
photos