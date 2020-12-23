First time smokin some Zaza..it smelled kind of weird to me at first..like it smelled like some loud but had an extra smell to it too..not a bad smell .just unfamiliar..& I have been smellin the flower..& the smoke but & I still can't describe it..& it has a slightly sweet aftertaste.. it's some really good Mary Jane. I started feelin buzzed after the second hit & tbh im bout to sit it down cuz I done got high as sh*t & I got a pretty high tolerance so that's great..it will last me longer..(ballin on a budget) but I feel good tho..relaxed..happy..I feel that 'i love everyone & everything is awesome' type of vibe...10/10 would recommend. 😁👍👌♥️