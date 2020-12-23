ZaZa reviews
z........y
December 23, 2020
Happy
Hungry
very earthly....had to put down halfway and i dont do that at all. i done cook hambuger helper this shit got me high....
k........a
December 6, 2020
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Knocked me on my ass lmao, if you tryina take a fat nap this is for you
N........t
March 28, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
If it's OG from California, Zaza will definitely become a favorite of yours fast! fast acting long lasting, full of wax, amazing! dense buds with dark purple and loaded with Keef. If you ever get a chance to try Zaza, you definitely should! Great high for someone with huge tolerance. #PayItFwd #NiceArrowShot #BaileyBoysUT
Z........n
December 8, 2020
Headache
It’s not a strain it means exotic weed Exotic->Zatik->Za->Zaza
c........1
December 5, 2022
Happy
Hungry
First time smokin some Zaza..it smelled kind of weird to me at first..like it smelled like some loud but had an extra smell to it too..not a bad smell .just unfamiliar..& I have been smellin the flower..& the smoke but & I still can't describe it..& it has a slightly sweet aftertaste.. it's some really good Mary Jane. I started feelin buzzed after the second hit & tbh im bout to sit it down cuz I done got high as sh*t & I got a pretty high tolerance so that's great..it will last me longer..(ballin on a budget) but I feel good tho..relaxed..happy..I feel that 'i love everyone & everything is awesome' type of vibe...10/10 would recommend. 😁👍👌♥️
G........Y
December 17, 2020
Pretty fire,very relaxing, good for muscle pain, and sleep.
t........d
December 19, 2020
The strain is pretty nice. Has a good nose to it and prettt great looking flower. The smoke is great and gets you exactly where you need to be. Smoked a joint in the morning and keeps me good for a good few hours!
r........m
June 28, 2021
Aroused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Im a daily smoker, i have a high tolerance, i have tried so many different strains and this has not failed to dissapoint for its branding and price. Strong relaxed kick and still manages to get me to sleep. Also great to adapting to your surroundings so it can also get you riled up with the right environment.