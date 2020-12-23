stock photo similar to ZaZa
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
ZaZa
ZaZa is a hybrid marijuana strain. Many growers and breeders are using the name 'zaza' as a specific strain name, including California's South Bay Genetics who reports the cross as Scott's OG x Gas Station Bob. Zaza is also a cannabis slang term for 'excellent herb' and is a derivation of the word 'exotic.' We're still learning about the flavors and effects of ZaZa. If you've smoked this strain before, share your experience by leaving a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to ZaZaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
ZaZa strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop ZaZa products near you
Similar to ZaZa near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
ZaZa strain reviews200
Read all reviews
z........y
December 23, 2020
Happy
Hungry
k........a
December 6, 2020
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
N........t
March 28, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused