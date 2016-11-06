Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
So I signed up to review this one. In flower, it is zingy from the get go with energy! Great Sativa head buzz with zero anxiety. Only reason I give it 4.5/5 stars is that it has that sharp, harsh diesal gas taste that is really harsh to me. You will know this stuff when you smell it 100%. It smel...
zeta sage is insane. the first night i had it i i laughed harder than any strain has ever made me. the second night i hallucinated (while still laughing.) would definitely recommend for people who need an uplifter.
Been wanting to try this for awhile, no joke when they say it has a diesel aroma. I got a half gram of terp sauce, I took a whiff it smelled so much like diesel I was concerned maybe all the chemicals were still in it. It's just that stanky. Slight mint on exhale.
Definite euphoria. Some strains yo...