Zeta Sage reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zeta Sage.

Reviews

60

Avatar for Klunsford1992
Member since 2018
It had a really lemony taste to it, plus you could really taste the sage. Over all it was a pretty good strain. Lasted a long time and the high was real calm and relaxing.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BigSquirm
Member since 2018
So I signed up to review this one. In flower, it is zingy from the get go with energy! Great Sativa head buzz with zero anxiety. Only reason I give it 4.5/5 stars is that it has that sharp, harsh diesal gas taste that is really harsh to me. You will know this stuff when you smell it 100%. It smel...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Johnzack
Member since 2016
Strong high, no couch lock. Sweet taste.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for llmead
Member since 2017
zeta sage is insane. the first night i had it i i laughed harder than any strain has ever made me. the second night i hallucinated (while still laughing.) would definitely recommend for people who need an uplifter.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for jgradney17
Member since 2017
It’s awesome and so smooth and it just puts me on auto pilot
Relaxed
Avatar for KinShijei
Member since 2014
Love this strain! I think it's my new favorite. I got some Zeta SAGE terp sauce and it's amazing! I've been a fan of SAGE since I first tried it and this strain tops that.
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Been wanting to try this for awhile, no joke when they say it has a diesel aroma. I got a half gram of terp sauce, I took a whiff it smelled so much like diesel I was concerned maybe all the chemicals were still in it. It's just that stanky. Slight mint on exhale. Definite euphoria. Some strains yo...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for LinearChaos
Member since 2017
Very clear high and lots of focus. Great day time weed to keep you going. Calm, happy, creative, and fully functioning.
FocusedHappyRelaxed