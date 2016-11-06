ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Zeta Sage

Zeta Sage is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines SAGE and OG Kush genetics. The flavors of Zeta Sage are a sweet, pungent mix of sharp diesel and blueberry that leave a lingering menthol aftertaste. Its uplifting rush of euphoric effects provides a heady buzz that relaxes the body without overpowering, making Zeta Sage a great choice for daytime activities.

Avatar for pipeppl
Member since 2015
I love zeta sage! I actually named our pipe after it... it's a perfect strain to relax with. it can be light and if you smoke enough it can be super heavy. the heavy high comes with some paranoia and makes you feel like time is standing still. the bud smells amazing: lemony but not too sweet. it's a...
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mothbroth
Member since 2014
Absolutely wonderful bud for inspiration and action, I'm not feeling sluggish at all!
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Been wanting to try this for awhile, no joke when they say it has a diesel aroma. I got a half gram of terp sauce, I took a whiff it smelled so much like diesel I was concerned maybe all the chemicals were still in it. It's just that stanky. Slight mint on exhale. Definite euphoria. Some strains yo...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for TrevinE
Member since 2016
Always love a pungent batch zeta sage. Good daytime smoke but also helps me relax and sleep at bed time.
HappyHungry
Avatar for goodvibration
Member since 2014
Great strain for headache and nausea.
HappyHungryUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
SAGE
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Zeta Sage

