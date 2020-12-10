Gorilla Glue #4. Respected, sometimes feared, and usually sold out, this strain is truly heavy. Please be aware, moving too quickly into the depths of this jungle is an easy way to get lost. While using this strain conjures an initial, joyous stimulation, the creeping weight of this beast can ambush the unwary after the cresting of a glossy peak. Held as tightly as a gorilla bear hug, overly ambitious individuals are soon drawn deep into comfortable furniture. Please enjoy this earthen, woody blend in moderation during the daytime, or with full knowledge before bed and mellow activities. GG4’s popularity skyrocketed in 2014, propelled by victory in two Cannabis Cups and the prestigious Jamaican World Cup. As a combination of the robust Sour Dubb, velvety Chocolate Diesel, and scintillating Chem’s Sis (Sister), GG4 begs a question before use: are you prepared, in mind and body, to intertwine with the glue?
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our “Native Series” collection. Through our extensive research efforts, Abstrax has been able to identify and isolate the compounds native to flower that impart the gassy, dank, and diesel aromas reminiscent of OG strains thought unachievable by non-cannabis derived terpene blends.
Note: Native Series Terpenes must be stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Gorilla Glue's chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning strain's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3,570 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.