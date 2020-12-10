Gorilla Glue #4. Respected, sometimes feared, and usually sold out, this strain is truly heavy. Please be aware, moving too quickly into the depths of this jungle is an easy way to get lost. While using this strain conjures an initial, joyous stimulation, the creeping weight of this beast can ambush the unwary after the cresting of a glossy peak. Held as tightly as a gorilla bear hug, overly ambitious individuals are soon drawn deep into comfortable furniture. Please enjoy this earthen, woody blend in moderation during the daytime, or with full knowledge before bed and mellow activities. GG4’s popularity skyrocketed in 2014, propelled by victory in two Cannabis Cups and the prestigious Jamaican World Cup. As a combination of the robust Sour Dubb, velvety Chocolate Diesel, and scintillating Chem’s Sis (Sister), GG4 begs a question before use: are you prepared, in mind and body, to intertwine with the glue?



Product Details:

* Name: GG4

* Organoleptics: Spicey, Earthy, Skunky

* Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Alpha-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene

* Solvent Free: Yes

* Food Grade: Yes

* Fillers: None



Ingredients:

Beta Caryophyllene, Alpha Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Myrcene, Valencene, Guaiene, Fenchyl alcohol, Linalool, Terpineol, Alpha Pinene, Terpinolene, Farnesene, Beta Pinene, Camphene, Copaene, Caryophylene oxide, Guaiol, Borneol, Gamma Terpinene, Fenchone, Alpha Terpinene, Cedrol, Nerolidol, Alpha Thujene, lsopulegol, Alpha Bisabolol, Alpha Phellandrene, Camphor, Delta 3-Carene, Geraniol, lsoborneol, L-Menthol, Nerol,



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



This profile is part of our “Native Series” collection. Through our extensive research efforts, Abstrax has been able to identify and isolate the compounds native to flower that impart the gassy, dank, and diesel aromas reminiscent of OG strains thought unachievable by non-cannabis derived terpene blends.



Note: Native Series Terpenes must be stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.

Show more